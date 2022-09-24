Atlas’ Season 10 brings ship bottling, reconstructed forts, Xbox issues, and tame-related problems

The new season of pirating survivalbox Atlas deployed earlier in the week, which would normally be something to be pleased by except for the fact that it hasn’t been smooth sailing. The season intended to bring features like the ship bottling function that lets players shrink down their ship, stuff it into a bottle, and duplicate it or rebuild it at a different shipyard; several regions opened across the world map; and the beginning of its sea fort reconstruction efforts.

Unfortunately, the patch also brought problems for Xbox players that prevented them from updating at all for about a day, a hotfixing of a couple of other issues, and problems with tame houses, the tame hatchery, and tame cargo railings that are ongoing at the time of this writing.