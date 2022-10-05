Blade & Soul delays release of a Symphony of Destruction event thanks to unexplained technical issues

By
Chris Neal
-
    
One of the features due to arrive with Blade & Soul’s upcoming Symphony of Destruction patch was a windwalking race event, which would presumably pit players against one another in wuxia-styled aerial sprints. Unfortunately, the game’s Twitter account announced that event will have to be delayed.

Details on just what is holding this portion of the update back weren’t elaborated on, simply being attributed to “technical issues.” That said, the windwalking race event is still being planned for release, just at a later date to be announced… at a later date. The rest of Symphony of Destruction is still on track for its original October 12th release date.

