ArcheAge kicks off its Gweonid Lantern Festival for the month of November

According to Wikipedia, most lantern festivals in East Asia typically signify the first full moon of the lunar year, but they can also be associated with the Buddha’s birthday. Whatever the reason for the season, ArcheAge players will get to experience a celebration featuring paper lantern lights all their own with the Gweonid Lantern Festival.

Just as with other events in this MMORPG, players can head to the event zone and take on daily quests to get festival coins and purchase various goodies. The lantern festival will naturally task players with crafting a lantern of their own as well as protecting the event from wisps and helping with the creation of the Yala Lantern. All of the light-filled fun is available until December 1st.

As for the rest of the game, AA has simply gotten a couple of bug fixes while Unchained got the same update as well as a survey related to fresh start worlds.