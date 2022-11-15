Tactical MMO Conqueror’s Blade brings new Persian units, revamped maps, and a new weapon next season

The new season for the medieval-themed tactical MMO Conqueror’s Blade is just on the horizon, and if you’re not careful, you’re likely to get hooked and sliced. That’s because one of the features of the new Scorpio season is a new weapon set, the chain dart and scimitar, that looks to add a more assassin-leaning spin to the game.

Described as “the only weapon choice for a true assassin,” the chain dart and scimitar will let players hook enemies into a devastating attack, then deploy a smoke bomb to retreat to safety in order to dish out the next strike. This new weapon set will become available to players on December 8th.

The rest of the Scorpio season’s feature set will arrive before then on November 24th, adding three new units inspired by ancient Persia, a new seasonal campaign for players to take on, and revamps of the Kurak Castle and Reginopolis maps. Players can also look forward to the return of the rune system and a new method for earning doctrines. Players who are eager for Scorpio can pre-order the associated battle pass now, or they can check out the trailer just below the break.

