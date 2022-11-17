ArcheAge 2 teaser introduces you to a vibrant world that needs smashing

Your peepers deserve a treat today, so slap them on the brand-new teaser video that just dropped for ArcheAge 2. XLGAMES’ sequel to the lauded-yet-troubled sandbox MMO is heading our way in 2024, yet we haven’t had a lot of concrete information to shape our expectations.

A teaser trailer? That’s a good start, especially with one as good-looking as this. In a minute-and-a-half, we are treated to lush landscape scenes before a rapid series of combat encounters plays out. One thing to note is that some of these fights can get a bit bloody, with a character bashing in the head of a troll.

Check it out and let us know what you think in the comments!