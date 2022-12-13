GTA Online players can now get into the psychedelics business with today’s Los Santos Drug Wars update

Today is the day when Grand Theft Auto Online players can get trippy with the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars update, which includes a new venture into the world of making and selling psychedelics and all of the dangers trying to corner that racket involves. Hence the update’s subtitle.

The party piece of this update is the introduction of six new story missions that sees players help a new gang called the Fooliganz establish a new drug trade, which in turn unlocks various needed vehicles and materials to start up a mobile psychedelics crafting venture replete with its own delivery missions, personal cooking, and delivery activities. Players will also get to modify their weapons and their mobile shop vehicles at the Freakshop, and they can take on new Fooligan Jobs missions, which incidentally award 2X GTA$ and RP all week.

In addition to the acid drop feature set, the update further brings lots of new vehicles, hundreds of new clothing items, and various quality-of-life updates like increased payouts in smuggler’s sell missions, the ability to launch business sell missions from the Benefactor Terrorbyte in all session types, and soloable versions of Agatha’s casino story missions among other things. All of the updates are outlined in the patch notes.



source: press release