MechWarrior Online readies seasonal Winterfest along withs today’s Hatcheman update

Today heralds the arrival of the Hatchetman – aka the melee-minded robot without any melee-specific mechanics – to the online battlefield of MechWarrior Online, and players had a new set of patch notes to read the day before because, believe it or not, there’s more than an axe-swinging death machine on offer. Among the other features of the patch are another series of platinum ‘Mechs, tweaks to specific Clan weapons, and a few quirk adjustments for different chassis.

In other MWO news, the game is celebrating the holidays by selling players things. The game’s Winterfest does have an advent calendar full of daily challenges and prizes, but the majority of the seasonal goodies are crammed into the store, with bundle sales and a Hatchetman package. You know, the Hatchetman. The robot that doesn’t quite know how to axe things.