Massively OP Podcast Episode 400: A fireside chat with Justin and Bree

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about The Game Awards news and fire a whole bunch of Daily Grind questions at each other. Hey, it’s the 400th episode, they’re allowed to cut loose once in a while!
It's the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails!
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- The Game Awards reactions – Blue Protocol, Diablo IV, Nightingale, Wayfinder, Dune Awakening
- Other news: ZeniMax moves to unionize, FTC vs. Microsoft, Black Desert
- Daily Grind Q&As with Justin and Bree
- Outro


- Podcast theme: “Four Corners” from A Tale in the Desert
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
