Massively OP Podcast Episode 400: A fireside chat with Justin and Bree

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about The Game Awards news and fire a whole bunch of Daily Grind questions at each other. Hey, it’s the 400th episode, they’re allowed to cut loose once in a while!

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: