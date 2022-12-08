The Game Awards 2022: All the MMO and multiplayer reveals from the show [Liveblog]

Gamers who aren’t particularly interested in an Oscars-esque awards show for the industry might be inclined to bypass Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards every December. But gamers who’ve realized that The Game Awards have basically become the new – and blessedly condensed – E3 will probably want to pay attention, as the last few years have shown that in between the obvious ads and cheeseball patter are major reveals, announcements, and trailer drops for the industry. So it happens again tonight, as The Game Awards returns for another glitzy go at 8 p.m. following the preshow already underway.

MOP’s Chris Neal will be streaming reactions to the show from the MMO-player perspective, so you’re invited to join him for the festivities. We’ll also be blogging the big MMO and multiplayer highlights right here in this post, so refresh and scroll down to the end to spy the latest as the show progresses tonight.

MMORPGs seldom factor into the awards themselves, though if you’re a multiplayer fan, you’ll be pleased to see Elden Ring as a major factor this year. Final Fantasy XIV is also in the running for Best Ongoing Game (in a list that includes Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Genshin Impact) and for Best Community Support (in a list that again includes Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and this time, No Man’s Sky). All of the titles nominated for Best Mobile are multiplayer as well: Diablo Immortal, Marvel Snap, Tower of Fantasy, Genshin Impact, and Apex Legends (Marvel Snap won during the preshow.) And as for Best Multiplayer, none of the nominees is an MMO; Overwatch 2 will face off against Multiversus, Splatoon 3, TMNT, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.

We’re expecting multiple announcements relevant to our interests here in the MMO and multiplayer space, including news from and about Digital Extremes/Airship Syndicate, Blue Protocol, Diablo IV, a new game from Epic Games, and Destiny 2: Lightfall. You can probably make some educated guesses about what’s in store based on who’s been promoting the event, too, like Nightingale. Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida is also slated to make an appearance!

For what it’s worth, this year’s Game Awards is the most organized and dense one we’ve seen to date, and you know companies consider it a big deal when they’re trying to email us NDAs to sign before they’ll give us a press release. Not kidding. Anyhow, on with the show!

