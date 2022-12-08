Amazon Games will launch Blue Protocol in North America by the end of 2023

Those who have been patiently waiting for any news about Bandai-Namco’s Blue Protocol coming to North American shores can finally rest easily: Tonight at The Game Awards, Amazon Games and Bandai-Namco announced their partnership to bring the title here in the second half of 2023. Closed beta is planned for some time early in the year, although exact dates have yet to be announced.

The title will be free-to-play on launch, with players initially choosing between five classes that can be swapped freely as they explore the world of Regnas. Players can group up in teams for various content, explore fishing, summon Echoes in combat to help out, and enjoy a variety of side quests alongside the main story (which is wholly available for solo players as well).

And Amazon Games isn’t skimping on its American team, either, with Mike Zadorojny (of Guild Wars 2 fame) serving as the lead for the game’s localized version.

Check out the trailer and the huge gallery of shots from the game and its cinematics just below, and keep your eyes peeled for more information as it moves closer to release over the next several months.

Source: Press release