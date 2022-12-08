The FTC is moving to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard

Some things are just not surprising, and the FTC deciding that it wants to block the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft is one such action. This is not surprising even if you remember that the FTC already signaled it was probably going to do this back in November. It was formally announced today that the FTC will take action to block the acquisition, which makes it much less likely that the company’s purchase will actually go through after all.

The FTC’s reasons aren’t particularly surprising, either; the agency explains that the acquisition would give Microsoft an unfair monopoly in the video game sphere and access to exclusivity that reduces consumer choice. It also cites Microsoft’s previously demonstrated actions of assuring regulators that it would not make multiplatform titles from Bethesda into exclusives before making them exclusives. Obviously, this move does not mean that the acquisition is dead in the water, but it does mean that there will be a great deal more legal conflict over the proposed deal before it finally goes through or fizzles out.