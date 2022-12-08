Old School RuneScape layers on new features for speedrunning worlds and applies the last of Poll 77’s updates

This week has brought some new goodies to the speedrunning worlds of Old School RuneScape. Specifically, two new quest options are moving from “beta” to live, two more quests are entering a beta state, and several trophy times for Beneath Cursed Sands have been tweaked.

As for the rest of the playerbase, the newest patch has applied the last of Poll 77’s quality-of-life changes. Players can now earn essence pouches at Guardians of the Rift as well as get them repaired at the location, select the default destination on the deep Wilderness lever (assuming a relevant diary entry is completed), and enjoy the removal of a delay timer for a wide variety of mining node types.

The newsletter also provides a peek at next week’s update, which will kick off the newest Christmas event involving winning the Festive Games and gaining access to Santa’s famous pub. More details on this update are due next week.