Runes of Magic hands out free presents from Santa every day this month

Are you dabbling or diving into Runes of Magic this winter? If so, you’ll want to take advantage of the many seasonal events that are set to go live in the game this month.

For starters, Runes of Magic is handing out gifts from Santa Claus every day from December 18th through January 1st. It’s a “you snooze, you lose” kind of situation, though, so you’ll want to be diligent in getting those login rewards.

Players can also help protect snowball-flinging children from the monsters they’re irking, trade in any found petal coins for special prizes, and enjoy a higher peak XP rate for those training in Silverfall.

“Children waking to this piping cold rush out into the deep, cold fleece with peals of laughter to join the great snowball fight,” the studio said. “But their good-natured missiles occasionally go astray, hitting monsters who lash out furiously and prime themselves to attack.”