Have yourself a merry little Eudemons gift pack code for the holidays

Netdragon’s F2P MMO Eudemons is in the midst of celebrating the arrival of the Mighty Lord Minotaur character, new Minotaur server, and even a Minotaur event, just in time for Christmas, and to celebrate both the holiday and the new year, Netdragon has granted us codes for gift packs to hand out to new players.

The gift pack includes three Hetia Key (B), a Curio EXP Box (B), a Hetia Secret Chest (B), an Xmas Back Decoration (B), and an Xmas Weapon Soul (B). Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









2000 keys left!

To redeem your code, new players should create an account on the official website, download the game, log in, and create a new character. Once logged into that character, you can open the “hot event” tab on the top-right corner of the game screen and claim your code on the “gift pack code” page. Gifts will be sent via in-game mail. Codes are valid worldwide from now through January 21st, 2023, only for newly registered players, with one gift per newly created character.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!