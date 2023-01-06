Cyberpunk 2077 class action lawsuit is finally settled for $1.85M

Remember when Cyberpunk 2077 was poised to be the next huge thing in CRPGs? And then all it seemed to do was give Keanu Reeves a paycheck and royally tick off millions of gamers? Well, at least some of the investors are getting some profitable revenge this month thanks to a class action suit being settled in California.

CD Projekt Red finalized an agreement to pay $1.85 million to settle a suit claiming that the studio misled investors regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s state on consoles while not having to admit to actually doing anything wrong. This is not the only Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit that CDPR has had to contend with over the past couple of years.

Ironically, Cyberpunk 2077 won Steam’s “Labor of Love” award from the recent player-voted show. This has proved to be rather contentious, as a good segment of the community lashed out at those voters for ignoring the game’s rocky rollout.

However, there is good news for the studio itself, as the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners animated series on Netflix contributed to a 70% revenue boost in the third quarter of 2022.