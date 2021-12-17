CD Projekt Red agrees to a $1.85M settlement to close out Cyberpunk 2077 investor lawsuit

It looks like the end of 2021 is also signaling the end of CD Projekt Red’s legal kerfuffle with its investors over Cyberpunk 2077. The dev studio is settling the class-action lawsuit filed by investors to the tune of $1.85 million, putting a capstone on what has been a tumultuous launch for the single-player RPG.

Readers will recall that investors filed the first class-action suit in December 2020, claiming that CDPR made “materially false and misleading statements” about the game’s performance on PS4 and Xbox One, which led to, among other things, plummeting profits, the removal of the game from the PlayStation store, and a train of patch updates, as well as “fiscal harm” suffered by said investors. Three more class-action suits were brought, and all four were merged into one suit in May 2021, which CDPR is now agreeing to pay out – a far cry from the “vigorous defense” that the studio claimed it was going to employ at the top of this year.

The announcement from CDPR notes that the settlement agreement still needs to be finalized by at least January 13th, but information received by the studio suggests that should happen in several months. Further, the studio points out that the settlement “does not imply admission of any responsibility on the part of the Company or any of the other defendants named in the case.”