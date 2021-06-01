CD Projekt Red sees profits plummet in 2021 thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 woes

We reported yesterday that Cyberpunk 2077 had lost its top director, Adam Badowski, but as it happens, the latest news from the game is even grimmer: Apparently, while the game performed well in its launch quarter at the tail end of last year in spite of all its problems, sales have plummeted to the degree that CD Projekt Red’s profits fell by over 50% in Q2 2021. The company had been expecting profits of nearly $22M US but saw around $9M US.

“The general situation as long as we are not back on the Sony store has not changed,” a CDPR rep told investors. “One of the leading marketplaces for us is not available and we generate most of the sales on the PC/digital channels.”

That leading marketplace, of course, is PlayStation. Sony pulled the game from sale on PlayStation devices following the botched launch and refund debacle and has yet to return it to sale. Reuters notes that company shares have lost 60% of their pre-Cyberpunk-launch value. Four class-action lawsuits over the game have continued in a consolidated form, and we’re sure you haven’t forgotten the delay and crunch fiasco.

Really, Piotr Nielubowicz’s grimace in the thumbnail here sums it up.

Cyberpunk 2077, of course, is still a single-player game; plans that it would eventually launch a multiplayer version are apparently on hold.