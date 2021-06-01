CD Projekt Red sees profits plummet in 2021 thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 woes

We reported yesterday that Cyberpunk 2077 had lost its top director, Adam Badowski, but as it happens, the latest news from the game is even grimmer: Apparently, while the game performed well in its launch quarter at the tail end of last year in spite of all its problems, sales have plummeted to the degree that CD Projekt Red’s profits fell by over 50% in Q2 2021. The company had been expecting profits of nearly $22M US but saw around $9M US.
“The general situation as long as we are not back on the Sony store has not changed,” a CDPR rep told investors. “One of the leading marketplaces for us is not available and we generate most of the sales on the PC/digital channels.”
That leading marketplace, of course, is PlayStation. Sony pulled the game from sale on PlayStation devices following the botched launch and refund debacle and has yet to return it to sale. Reuters notes that company shares have lost 60% of their pre-Cyberpunk-launch value. Four class-action lawsuits over the game have continued in a consolidated form, and we’re sure you haven’t forgotten the delay and crunch fiasco.
Really, Piotr Nielubowicz’s grimace in the thumbnail here sums it up.
Cyberpunk 2077, of course, is still a single-player game; plans that it would eventually launch a multiplayer version are apparently on hold.
As bad as this may be, this is kinda good news. We need more companies taking big stock value hits like this for rushing out games to disincentivize it down the road. I’m thrilled to see CDPR and FDevs stock price going down following what was clearly a release rushed out to make quarterly reports.
I’d be curious as to why Sony hasn’t brought it back yet though. From what I’ve read the patches make it at least playable for the most part and iron out a lot of the worst issues. Still rough, but no rougher than many of the games on the platform.
Thought about picking it up on EGS (it’s like $35 with the coupon, those coupons are great!) but I can keep waiting until they patch more and the game goes on deeper sale. Ain’t got time for it right now anyways.
I just wish this came purely out of executive/management pay/bonuses and didn’t trickle down to the actual teams.
Misery is the only thing that trickles down. And it pours hard.
That’s really unfortunate. I had such high hopes for this game. What’s worse is from the Steam reviews I’ve seen post the latest patches all that the fixes accomplish is showing how thin the actual game is once it’s working. So… I just don’t see a point in the near future where this debacle is going to turn around for CDPR. Lawyers are stupidly expensive, these lawsuits aren’t going away any time soon, and the game isn’t going to suddenly start earning piles of money to pull them out of the hole. Personally I’m waiting for a 50% or greater sale on the game before I buy it just based on the negative reviews still coming out of Steam.
And we wonder why developers play it safe with the same old formulas instead of taking risks with new types of gameplay…
While they were extremely ambitious in their marketing (remember when NPC’s were supposed to have their own routines and personalities and then…they were seemingly using copy/pasted behaviors from W3?), was there anything that “risky” about the game?
I’m struggling to think of any proper “risks” they took with it other than working on a genre they hadn’t worked on before (FPS) >.>