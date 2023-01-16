Conan Exiles invites players to see how the Age of Sorcery was first designed in new video

If you’re enjoying flinging spells at foes and succumbing to the corrupting forces that such power requires in Conan Exiles, then you might be curious to learn more about how the survivalbox created its sorcerous toys. In that case, there’s a fresh video from the devs all about that subject.

The video features senior technical designer Chris Meredith and lead designer Dennis Douthett as they provide a behind-the-scenes look at the sorcery system. The devs answer questions about why sorcery was added, what some of its first iterations looked like, and the opening steps of creating spells for the game, which involved drawing inspiration from a variety of source materials and brainstorming collective ideas from the team.

Whether you’re an Exiles player or an armchair dev, there’s some interesting insight to be had. A second video in this two part series is expected to come later, but you can watch the first video just below the break.

