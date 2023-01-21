Square Enix-published Marvel’s Avengers is ending official support this fall

Even the force of one of the mightiest IPs of the world couldn’t save Marvel’s Avengers from a disappointing turnout and underwhelming reception. On Friday, Crystal Dynamics announced that it would be ceasing official support for the superhero online RPG come September 30th.

“The decision was made in conjunction with our partners that now was the right time to make this change,” said the studio.

However, this isn’t the end of Marvel’s Avengers, as both single- and multiplayer gameplay (the latter through consoles only) will continue to be available as options. Just, y’know, without official support.

The studio also promised one last patch: “Update 2.7, which added the Winter Soldier hero and Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat, is the last new content to be added to the game. No new cosmetics are coming to the marketplace, and all final balance updates will occur in Update 2.8 in March.”

The studio is turning off microtransactions at the end of March and will be making all of Marvel’s Avengers’ outfits, emotes, nameplates, and takedowns available to everyone for free.