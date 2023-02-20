Battle royale codenamed Shackleton promises a 64-player free-for-all brawl in an urban sprawl

Some people like their battle royale games to be a bit more measured, stealthy, and slower paced. Others like them to be a bit more active and faster. And then we have the upcoming multiplayer brawler royale that is codenamed Shackleton, which seems to be on a different – and faster – pace entirely.

Shackleton comes from Hardball Games out of Brighton, UK, which some may remember as the dev studio behind racing games Split/Second and the CSR series, as well as the recent mobile title LEGO Star Wars Battles. As for the studio’s new game, it’s described in both the press release and in its official Discord as a 64-player free-for-all beat-em-up inspired by the more riotous fight scenes of film.

In Shackleton, players can pick up anything within arm’s reach to use as a weapon, destroy the environment on a whim, and duke it out in three rounds of action. The more damage players do, the more rage they get, which in turn makes their characters bigger and stronger until their they get to the point that they can pick up and chuck cars at people.

This new title currently has no release details but it is seeking testers for playtest sessions that will be held through the month. Unfortunately, testing will be locked down under an NDA, but those who are curious can follow along in Discord, where they won’t be required to sign such a waiver.