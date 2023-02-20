Hearthstone adjusts the armor of Battlegrounds heroes and applies a list of bug fixes

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Armor is important when you’re going into a battlefield, so those who enjoy playing the Battlegrounds mode of Hearthstone will likely want to pay attention to the CCG’s latest hotfix, which made adjustments to the armor values of several of the mode’s heroes.

In all, seven heroes have moved down a tier in armor while 10 other heroes have seen their armor tiers move up; the specifics get pretty granular here so we’ll not touch on every single named hero card, but those who play characters like Sylvanas, Patches the Pirate, and Greybough will want to make note of these tier shifts.

Other portions of the hotfix bring back Return to Naxxramas cards that were missing from the draft pool, tweak the appearance rates of certain high performing cards, and apply fixes to card behaviors, treasures, and certain text and visuals. It’s not a feature-rich update, but still a likely important one, particularly for Battlegrounds players.

source: official forums
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2023, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleBook of Travels fixes ‘weird’ lamp posts, invisible endeavors, and NPCs walking away from conversations
Next articleBattle royale codenamed Shackleton promises a 64-player free-for-all brawl in an urban sprawl

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments