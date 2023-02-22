No Man’s Sky adds a new spacecraft, enhanced VR features, and a new expedition with the Fractal update

No Man’s Sky has done it again: Early this morning the sci-fi survival sandbox released another sizeable patch known as the Fractal update, with more features and enhancements available to players across a wide variety of platforms, including VR.

One of the highlights is the launch of a new Uotpia expedition that tasks players with rebuilding the Bakkan system to its former glory. The new expedition offers another round of unique cosmetic rewards for those players who join together for the job, including a daring new Fearsome Visor headpiece, a robotic drone companion, and a new Utopia Speeder starship for those who complete the expedition in full. Meanwhile, players on Nintendo Switch will now get access to Nexus missions that award quicksilver currency, which in turn can be used to purchase rewards.

Another major portion of the Fractal update is an overhaul of the VR experience, with enhanced interactions, a revamped HUD specifically tailored to VR, and updated controls across many of the title’s activities such as base building and combat. This also marks the game’s arrival to the PSVR2 headset, with support for several features to bring crisper visuals to the platform.

In addition, the Fractal update has improved HDR lighting, enhanced the ambience of alien structures, applied dynamic resolution scaling to the PS5 version, introduced a section of the catalogue to track the discovery of rare wonders, and brought on several quality-of-life updates and accessibility features. It’s yet another huge update to an already huge game, so take some time to read through the changelog while it all arrives to your chosen platform.



2022 was a pretty packed year for No Man’s Sky – major free updates like Sentinel, Outlaws, Leviathan, Endurance and Waypoint, plus a bunch more of our popular expeditions 😍 pic.twitter.com/P482iI3D4n — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) February 22, 2023