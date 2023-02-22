New World patches in Legacy of Crassus event, nerfs bizarro bobblehead cats

Early this morning, Amazon rolled out New World’s patch 1.8.3, kicking off the Legacy of Crassus event, which my brain keeps translating as Uncle Crassius, which does all sorts of weird things to my headcanon for this game. This Crassus, of course, is a Roman big bad whose mean ol’ cyclopes are trying to murder you.

“The might of Rome threatens Aeternum from February 21 to March 7. Hunt down General Crassus’ monstrous captains and banish the shadow of Roman tyranny in an all-new event. Following a plan set in motion long ago, Crassus’s forces have invaded the southern lands to unleash the cyclopses Lucanus and Decimus. Players brave enough to face these world bosses can search for portals in Brightwood, Weavers Fen, Mourningdale, Ebonscale Reach, and Edengrove. Each victory nets Adventurers event-specific, daily rewards.”

The patch further fixes a few harvesting, expedition, and quest bugs, as well as boosts scoring from capturing and contesting points in Outpost Rush, tweaks leaderboard display, prevents players from accidentally dropping and transferring locked items. Sadly, Amazon also “removed cat bobble heads from the game.”

“Cats are less awkwardly enthusiastic when attacking,” the studio says solemnly. RIP.