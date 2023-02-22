Black Desert celebrates seven years on PC and four on console with giveaways and bonuses

It’s birthday season for Black Desert, as Pearl Abyss is celebrating its “milestone anniversaries” for the PC and console versions of the game over the next month. Here are the highlights:

Starting today and running through March 29th, both versions of the game are handing out hefty login rewards and running experience buffs.

There’s a seventh-anniversary stream for the PC version March 3rd at 3 p.m. EST and a fourth-anniversary stream for console on March 4th, same time.

Amazon Prime members with linked accounts also pick up additional awards starting February 28th.

PC players are also being reminded about this year’s planned Land of the Morning Light expansion, and there’s an anniversary infographic featuring the mobs that murdered you (Stormbringer Karanda), the favored class (Dark Knight), the number of times you’ve killed centaurs (511M – what the heck guys?), and the number of characters on western servers (8.3M). Happy birthday, BDO!

