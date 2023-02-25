Fallout 76 goes cryptid hunting with Season 12

When the winter grows long and cabin fever sets in, a crazed mind longs for an outlet. So judge ye not harshly those who grab a jetpack and shotgun to go cryptid hunting in the post-apocalyptic landscape. Season 12: Rip Daring and the Cryptid Hunt is live in Fallout 76, bringing with it a new SCORE board of prizes and challenges.

The season comes with cryptid-themed rewards, a new ally in the form of Brother Steven, additional CAMP decor, and the ability to re-roll a weekly or daily challenge for free every day. Bethesda also sprinkled in mutations into daily op public events, increasing the difficulty (and rewards!) of these encounters.

Season 12 will continue to the end of May, and the next big update for Fallout 76 is April’s Patch 43.