Sea of Thieves tabletop board game confirms a summer release window and gameplay details

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Last month tabletop gaming studio Steamforged Games issued a barely veiled teaser for a board game based on Sea of Thieves. That studio has now decided to stop playing coy and confirm the game’s creation, along with some basic gameplay details and a release window.

Sea of Thieves: Voyages of Legends pits two to four players in a competition to get the most pirating reputation possible by pursuing quests, completing objectives, defeating enemies, and finding treasure. As one might expect, earning gold by selling treasure to an outpost is a big deal, as the currency can be used to hire more crewmates and upgrade ships. Familiar threats from the pirating sandbox are promised in the board game adaptation, including threat-filled forts, ghost ships, and seaborne foes like the Kraken and Megalodon.

The board game adaptation of SOT is eyeing a release window of sometime this summer, with a price point of $60. Those who are interested in following along are being invited to sign up for a newsletter.

sources: Dicebreaker, Twitter
