Steamforged Games hints at the potential reveal of a Sea of Thieves board game

Regular readers are likely familiar with the name of board game developer Steamforged Games – it’s the team behind tabletop and board game versions of RuneScape and Monster Hunter World as well as board game adaptations of Resident Evil, Elden Ring, and Dark Souls. It looks like the studio is setting sail for its next board game adventure quite literally if a tweeted hint is any indicator.

“A new adventure awaits… But what Sea will this journey take us on?” the post teases, along with a pirate flag emoji; note as well the capitalization of the word “sea” in the tweet and the map locations in the image’s gear cog. The post invites guesses in the replies and many folks have come to the very same conclusion: A Sea of Thieves board game is en route.

There doesn’t appear to be much else about this project out there, as Steamforged’s immediate focus is on bringing its board game Godtear to AdeptiCon and pushing an expansion to its Epic Encounters TTRPG minis. Still, there will likely be more news on the way.



A new adventure awaits…🏴‍☠️ But what Sea will this journey take us on? Guesses welcome below… 👇 pic.twitter.com/qzlzIUr1bC — Steamforged Games (@SteamforgedLtd) February 21, 2023