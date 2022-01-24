RuneScape is getting a Steamforged Games-crafted tabletop game and board game

If you’ve been hankering for another version of RuneScape to play, Jagex is granting you your wish, though it’s not a PC game this time: It’s a boardgame and a TTRPG.

Jagex and Steamforged Games are working on “both a board game and tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) core book inspired by RuneScape’s rich fantasy world of Gielinor.” The games are set to launch in 2022, though the board game will apparently take a side trip to Kickstarter for preorder cash first. We note here that Jagex has been bought and sold repeatedly in the last few years, the last time for around half a billion dollars.

“Both games are set to delight RuneScape and Old School RuneScape’s player communities with fresh-but-faithful adaptations of classic quests and characters that weave iconic elements of the games into exciting tactile experiences reimagined for tabletop gaming. The games will draw on adventures, characters, and locations from across RuneScape’s rich 21-year long history, with the board game taking between one to five players on quest-based campaigns through Gielinor. They will craft and upgrade equipment, upskill their characters, cook special recipes, engage with NPCs, and test their skills while exploring different regions of the world, with a variety of enticing side quests to distract and entertain them on the way.”