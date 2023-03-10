Lord of the Rings Online makes Before the Shadow mini-expansion available for in-game currency

As promised, Lord of the Rings Online’s recent mini-expansion is now available to purchase with LOTRO Points as well as a credit card. To buy it, it’ll set you back 1990 points, which is roughly equivalent to $20.

When Before the Shadow came out last November, Standing Stone Games said that it would make the content available to buy with the premium in-game currency this month. The mini-expansion includes a new tutorial experience, two low-level zones, and an instance cluster.

