Afrofantasy MMO The Wagadu Chronicles runs Alpha 3 test this week, with sign-ups still open

It’s a testing week for The Wagadu Chronicles, one of the more distinctive MMOs in development. The Alpha 3 test kicked off today with selective players invited to see the curious wonders that this afrofantasy title has to offer.

Unlike some other in-development MMOs that we could name, The Wagadu Chronicles isn’t restricting its testers from sharing footage from the alpha, so expect to see some videos pop up over the next week to give you an idea of what this title is like.

According to the Discord, this test will invite players in waves over the course of the week, so hang tight if you’ve applied and want a spot. The previous alpha test was all the way back in last September, so it’s been a while since Twin Drums has run one of these.

It's Alpha week! We're excited to have you join Wagadu and try out our brand new features!

You can still join us to participate >> https://t.co/qFSZtqsJMo #TheWagaduChronicles #mmorpg #afrofantasy #roleplay pic.twitter.com/97nmsCZv0s — The Wagadu Chronicles | MMORPG & 5E Setting (@WagaduChronicle) March 13, 2023