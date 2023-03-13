Elder Scrolls Online’s update 37 and Scribes of Fate DLC are live on PC and Mac today

The first big update for Elder Scrolls Online for 2023 is officially underway today as update 37 and the Scribes of Fate DLC both launch for PC and Mac. The freebie update 37 base-game patch adds screen narration, prepwork for the ability to hide shoulder gear, the software occlusion culling beta, and housing quality-of-life perks. The Scribes of Fate DLC, meanwhile, introduces two new dungeons for players.

“The Scribes of Fate DLC brings two new four-player PvE dungeons, Bal Sunnar and Scrivener’s Hall. Within these dungeons players will discover two unique stories that kick off the larger Shadow Over Morrowind adventure, leading into the upcoming Necrom Prologue and Necrom Chapter release later this year. Both dungeons can be attempted in normal, veteran, and hard mode difficulties and feature unique rewards and Achievements, including six new item sets, two monster sets, and a host of collectibles including a new skin, emotes, and more. “

Combat fans should definitely check out the patch notes, where ZeniMax Online Studios has a length dev treatise on how its targeting combat adjustments in this update, in particular with light attacks, the harmony tait, and soft-taunts.

Console players, as always, must wait a few more weeks for their bite at this apple; that launch is expected March 28th.