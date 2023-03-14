New World’s latest dev video addresses outfits, dyeing, tmogging, and period fashion

New World fans grumble endlessly about the outfit offerings in the game; everyone always wants new, more, and better, including in the cash shop. Well, that’s what the most recent episode of Forged in Aeternum is all about: Art director Charles Bradbury, associate art director Sojin Hwang, and outsource art lead Gabriela Escamilla sit down for a filmed chat about the fashion of the game and the signature New World “grounded but with some magical touch” look.

“Different things always resonate with different people,” Bradbury says, explaining that the team is always trying to cater to the aesthetics of very different chunks of the playerbase in a setting that allows fashion from all over the world and multiple time periods, but reinforced with the supernatural themes of the island.

Likewise, Hwang says the team encourages the concept artists to “shoot for the stars,” but the armor teams still have to figure out how to make those sketches work in the context of the game as different pieces of armor mesh and clip together without accidentally killing game performance. And everyone is particularly taken with cosplayers, who bring the team’s art to life in ways they didn’t expect.

Naturally, the group touches on tmogging and the dye system as well; yes, the team is still working to make more outfits dyeable. The whole video is below.