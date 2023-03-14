Neverwinter readies an underground trial full of illusions and traps for unwary visitors

You know what’s a fun word to quickly say six times in a row? “Menzoberranzan.” And you best be practicing that too because Neverwinter’s Menzoberranzan module is on the way — and this may be on your lips in admiration or horror.

Cryptic is touting a new trial that’s coming with the Menzoberranzan (Menzoberranzan!) release called Gzemnid’s Reliquary . Hey, nothing in the Dungeons & Dragons universe is easy to pronounce! In any case, the studio posted a new dev diary to whet players’ appetite for the unusual instance.

“Face off against this terrifying beholder and you’ll find yourself struggling to distinguish reality from illusion as he probes your mind for weaknesses to exploit. A gauntlet of minions, magical objects, and illusions awaits those brave enough to challenge Gzemnid.”

Meanwhile, a small Neverwinter patch this week promised to improve the voice chat connectivity.