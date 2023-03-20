Twitch lays off 400 workers following CEO’s resignation

If you thought that Emmett Shear, the former CEO of Twitch, resigning abruptly after 16 years last week to spend more time with his family was a little bit sus, well, your sus meter is very good and deserves a cookie: Today, Amazon cut another 9000 jobs, including 400 from Twitch specifically. That’s in addition to the 18,000 workers Amazon laid off earlier this year.

The news came from newly installed Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, who says that “[l]ike many companies, [Twitch’s] business has been impacted by the current macroeconomic environment, and user and revenue growth has not kept pace with [its] expectations.”

“In order to run our business sustainably, we’ve made the very difficult decision to shrink the size of our workforce,” he writes. “We’ve made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our workforce, which results in us having to say goodbye to just over 400 people.”

According to Polygon, Twitch refused to comment further or discuss how many people remain to helm the largest streaming service in the west, though we do know that in addition to Twitch, Amazon’s AWS, HR, and advertising segments all lost staff.