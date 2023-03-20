The Crew 2 Season 8 brings it to the streets of US cities with new courses and a new battle pass

Urban racing is its own distinct challenge as players of racing games can likely attest. That challenge is the crux of the most recent season of online multiplayer racer The Crew 2, which started off Season 8 Episode 1 this week with a bunch of race tracks set in various US cities in tow.

This new season brings back the US Tour event that was part of Season 3, only this time there will be city-based courses found in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The new season promises eight weeks of 16 different events, with two events running each week, as well as eight weekly LIVE Summit events. Finally, a new Motorflix Arena playground located on the shores of Lake Michigan will be open to players.

On top of the new courses and events, Season 8 launches another battle pass full of cosmetics, currencies, and cars including the Pagani Zonda F, the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, and the Audi RS 5 among them. Cars from previous battle passes will also be available for purchase in the game’s shop for cash currency or in-game currency.

The blast of attention for the game will surely be handy as Ubisoft ramps up promotion for the franchise’s next installment.

source: press release