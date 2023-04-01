New World’s first season is now tentatively set for April 4

Following a delay of the previously planned release of Season 1, New World may be activating the event in the first week of April.

Amazon said that it’s going to conclude the current seasonal leaderboards on April 4th, at which time Season 1: Fellowship and Fire tentatively is set to go live. It should be noted that this date’s been in flux, as it previously was set at April 2nd (and March 28th and 25th before then).

The season contains an estimated 50 hours’ worth of activities to fully progress along both its free and paid reward tracks. Fellowship and Fire revolves around the adventures of a party known as the Silver Crows, a group that you can get to know with a set of character bios on the official site.

Welcome to Welcome to MassivelyOP’s Flashback Weekend ! Just like classic rock or classic MMOs, we’re bringing you the best of the past, a look back into history so you can remember all of the fun you had when you were younger and compare those halcyon times to the present! So take a whirlwind tour with us into the past and remember this old story...