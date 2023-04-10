Tower of Fantasy introduces Icarus, a flouncy outfit-wearing yo-yo wielder

Are you ready for a new Simulacrum and a whole bunch of new events for Tower of Fantasy? The game isn’t going to wait for your answer as it’s chock-full of new previews for precisely those things, though we suspect fans of the shared world RPG would have answered “yes” anyway.

The headliner of these reveals is a new Simulacrum named Icarus, who will be arriving on April 13th. This new character wields what looks like an ice-powered yo-yo, unleashing medium range beatdowns on plenty of enemies, all while bearing a tragic backstory and wearing a pretty outfit that he’s specifically chosen to piss off his dad.

The game’s Twitter feed has been full of event announcements in addition to the new character preview. An event that grants Lin’s weapon and a character skin for free will start on April 20th and later arrive in version 2.5, and Ivory Bloom gift box event will run from April 13th through the 19th, and a Springtime Saunter event is currently running from now until April 19th.

