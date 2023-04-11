New World unleashes exploding bunnies on hapless players in tomorrow’s update

Now this is some appropriately thematic Easter content right here: New World is patching in Rabbit’s Revenge overnight. Servers are expected to go offline at 2 a.m. EDT (technically tomorrow morning) for the patch, whose core content is a “Monty Python type threat” of murderous lava bunnies.

“The plague of rabbits has returned once again, only now, they are more perilous than ever! Watch out for explosions as you hunt for event-specific loot from April 12 to April 25. Thanks to player feedback from last year, each rare drop is now guaranteed after slaying a certain number of corrupted rabbits.”

Players can check out the full patch notes, as there are several additional tweaks to POI restrictions, quest rewards, the camera, and statted loot.

Do note that Amazon has noted that it’s extending the current season into July to balance out the lost time from the delay in its launch.

Please be advised that the Season 1 end date is now scheduled for July 6. With the update releasing slightly after intended, we've extended the window to ensure all adventurers have the time they need to claim their Season 1 rewards. See you in Aeternum! — New World (@playnewworld) April 11, 2023