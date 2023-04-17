The Cycle Frontier issues the Howlerbusters Challenge through April 30

One of the many features that Yager hyped for the third season of The Cycle: Frontier was the addition of a flying monster known as the Howler. Now that this season has been released and players are likely familiar with this new threat, it’s time for them to take on the Howlerbusters Challenge.

Between now and April 30th, players are being tasked with taking down these flying hell beasts for various leaderboard nods and goodies. The first 100 players who kill a Howler in Bright Sands or Crescent Falls will get immortalized on a leaderboard, while the first five such kills will get a shoutout in a future news post, and the top 10 hunters over the course of the challenge will have their names enshrined in-game at the Prospect Station player hub. Otherwise, everyone who kills at least 10 Howlers will earn a special banner.

In addition to the in-game Howler hunt, players are being encouraged to enter a TikTok video contest, sharing their best Howler-related moments. By the end of the event, the devs at Yager will choose two of their favorite such videos and grant the winners a Twitch stream highlight and their names on the Prospect Station memorial, while everyone who participates in the contest will get a special item code to redeem. There are only a couple of weeks left for the event, so interested players will want to get out there and bust some Howlers.