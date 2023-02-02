The Cycle Frontier hypes its first flying monster, coming in season 3 on March 29

“It’s big, it’s bad, and it’s flying” – and it’s headed into The Cycle: Frontier. We’re talking about the giant PvE monster called the Howler, which is so big that they’re calling it a beast rather than a bug, which is fair. “As the first flying enemy to land on Fortuna III, this massive winged beast will make the planet that much more dangerous and hostile as Prospectors battle for survival,” the studio says.

“The flapping wings and chilling screams of the Howler can be heard from a safe distance, but Prospectors are never truly safe from this terror of the sky. If they aren’t careful, a Prospector can attract the Howler’s attention and be forced to face off with a massive airborne challenge. Only one Howler can be active on the map at a time, but even the most vigilant Prospectors can become its unwitting prey. If you’re unfortunate enough to face the Howler, take precautions because, at 50% health, this monster is known to use its special Howl Attack, which will affect everyone in line of sight before turning into an even more reckless and aggressive foe. If a team can defeat the winged creature, they will be rewarded with valuable items like Howler Darts, Howler Honey, and, if they are super lucky, Howler Syrinx.”

Lucky indeed. The Howler launches as part of the game’s third PC season on March 29th, which also promises buffs to matchmaking, a new campaign quest, and free loadout runs that “let Prospectors drop down to the surface with free basic gear provided by the faction of their choice, then let them keep everything as long as they safely evacuate.”