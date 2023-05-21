Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis outlines a long list of class balance adjustments arriving June 7

There will be a lot of new things to experience in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis when its self-described “ver. 2” update goes live on June 7th, but the ability to make houses or apply cel-shaded graphics aren’t the only new pieces of the update; classes are getting adjusted as well.

Every single class in the MMO is being touched by these changes, which will include ability updates and balancing of various weapon photon arts. Practically every single update made to classes falls on the buff side of things, with potency increases, longer effect times, extended range, or better PP recovery depending on the skill or weapon ability.

As a result of these sweeping changes, all players will be able to freely reassign their skill points, so regular fans might want to read up on the pending changes so they can prepare to spend their points accordingly.

Meanwhile, the lootboxpalooza that is the MMO’s May updates continues on, with more AC scratch tickets coming for the next two weeks and the final limited-time quest for the second anniversary coming down the pike.