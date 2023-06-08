Tower of Fantasy merges dozens of servers all over the world today

The anime-inspired Tower of Fantasy is cinching its belt and scooping all of its players into the same place with a massive round of server merges today. The studio announced that it was consolidating 47 data servers down to just nine in regions across the world.

This means that there will now be two North American shards, two in Asia-Pacific, two in Europe, one in South America, and two in Southeast Asia. The upshot of this, of course, is bringing the population together to make the game feel more full and social.

The work on the merges were taking longer than expected, resulting in extra downtime. As a result, the studio announced that it would be sending out compensation in the form of free Dark Crystals — the more the longer the game was offline.