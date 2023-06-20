Harry Potter Magic Awakened, NetEase’s new MMOCCG, is launching June 27

Warner Bros. and NetEase have been teasing a launch for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened for a few weeks now, but now it’s official: The global launch for the card-centric mobile MMO is set for June 27th. If the IP isn’t an instant turn-off, you might be intrigued by the way the studios are describing the game.

“Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a free-to-play, immersive collectible card (CCG) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizarding dueling game featuring a blend of strategy role-play (RPG). Players will discover all the milestones of a student at Hogwarts including being sorted into a House, taking classes featuring familiar and new professors, exploring the Forbidden Forest, dancing with a friend at the Dance Club and so much more. As players progress, they will learn spells that can be cast through the form of cards. Players will need to master these spells, devise unique strategies and form winning combinations – learning what to cast and when – as they venture through increasingly challenging trials, duel other players, and master the magic in their own illustrious wizarding journey.”

Pre-registration is live now, with a few perks in it for you.