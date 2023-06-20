Elder Scrolls Online launches Necrom for console, patches companions on PC

Console players eager to return to Morrowind can do so today as the Necrom expanshapaign has fully launched for Elder Scrolls Online on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 devices.

Like the PC release, the console launch of Necrom includes 30 hours of new story content, two new zones, the new Arcanist class, and a “sinister plot to uncover that threatens reality itself” as players enter Apocrypha, the daedric realm of Hermaeus Mora. There’s also a 12-person raid, a new world event, and another pair of companions for players to lug around Tamriel.

Meanwhile, the PC and Mac version of the game received the 9.0.6 patch yesterday, which fixes consumable bugs, Arcanist ability issues, Crux speed, Sanity’s Edge, and the new companion quests with Azandar al-Cybiades and Sharp-as-Night.