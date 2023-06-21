Fallout 76’s Once in a Blue Moon arrives with new events, cryptids, and season

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
1

Strange things are afoot in Fallout 76 with the arrival of this week’s Once in a Blue Moon update. It may not be the beefiest patch that the post-apocalyptic has ever produced, but it does add a few new events and mysterious cryptids to keep adventurous explorers busy in the wasteland over the summer months.

“Beware of a pair of creatures spotted roaming the wilderness,” Bethesda said. “The Blue Devil and the Ogua may cross your path during Once in a Blue Moon’s Public Events, with tales of the legendary Blue Devil’s fear-inducing howls and the Ogua’s nigh-impenetrable shell. Should any intrepid cryptid hunters seek these critters out, come prepared!”

The update also marks the start of Season 13, which revolves around a Hollywood theme. Players can work their way around the new game board to earn movie-related housing decor, Stuntman armor, and a new “funny man” ally named Joey Bello.

Source: Fallout 76
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Stream Team: A peek at the open beta of Coreborn Nations of the Ultracore
Next articlePhoenix Labs’ cozy MMO Fae Farm buffs its preorder packages, releases new trailer

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments