Fallout 76’s Once in a Blue Moon arrives with new events, cryptids, and season

Strange things are afoot in Fallout 76 with the arrival of this week’s Once in a Blue Moon update. It may not be the beefiest patch that the post-apocalyptic has ever produced, but it does add a few new events and mysterious cryptids to keep adventurous explorers busy in the wasteland over the summer months.

“Beware of a pair of creatures spotted roaming the wilderness,” Bethesda said. “The Blue Devil and the Ogua may cross your path during Once in a Blue Moon’s Public Events, with tales of the legendary Blue Devil’s fear-inducing howls and the Ogua’s nigh-impenetrable shell. Should any intrepid cryptid hunters seek these critters out, come prepared!”

The update also marks the start of Season 13, which revolves around a Hollywood theme. Players can work their way around the new game board to earn movie-related housing decor, Stuntman armor, and a new “funny man” ally named Joey Bello.