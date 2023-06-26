Dungeons and Dragons Online increases incentives to be a monster-killing machine

Dungeons and Dragons Online is one MMO that’s never afraid to do its own thing in a different way than other titles, including not dishing out XP per monster killed in a quest. Rather, the title has depending on various optional mission goals to shell out extra XP if players make the effort to be murder machines, but the studio acknowledged that the rewards often aren’t worth it.

So to tackle this so-called “hot topic,” Standing Stone Games is making some significant changes to how it doles out rewards for players who push themselves harder in these instances. This includes bumping up bonuses for higher difficulty settings, greatly boosting rewards for thresholds of mobs killed, and lowering the required number of mobs needed to be slain to receive this bonus.

“Our goal here is to make monsters a bit more worth while from an XP perspective using the conquest bonus,” said SSG. “We also wanna clean up some of the confusion in first time bonuses (only one type plz). We got feedback on a mess of issues but one thing that came across is conquest is busted in many places and even when it’s not busted, it’s often not considered worth while because you need to go off critical path, and there are fears the XP per minute will slow significantly.”