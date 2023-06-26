Second Life celebrates 20 years with in-game events, real-life prize giveaways, and a documentary

Linden Lab is marking a very special occasion this week, as its massive online sandbox Second Life is celebrating 20 years of operation, with a whole host of events both in-game and out-of-game for the next couple of weeks.

Multiple events have marked the milestone, including an in-game concert over the past weekend, a Shop ‘N Hop event where players can shop for player-built fashions, and panels with the developers team within the sandbox. There’s also an SL20B guide to download for free and giveaways for prizes like a Chevy Bolt EV car, a year’s subscription, or a high-end computer.

The game’s 20th anniversary destination page provides specific details and in-game locations for ongoing events, including a sweepstakes area for the car, in-game concert stages, an arboretum for panels, and other places to celebrate Second Life such as galleries, an interactive exhibit, and the Linden Bear Island.

Finally, there’s Made in Second Life: The Movie, a video from videographer Draxtor Despres that, according to its description, started off as a 10-minute-long well-wishes showcase that ballooned into a 45-minute-long documentary featuring archival footage, new material, and rare footage. That mini-movie awaits after the break.

