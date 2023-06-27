SMITE, Paladins company Hi-Rez is hit by layoffs following major restructuring and new CEO

Hi-Rez’s Stewart Chisam has announced a major restructure of the company and its multiple online games studios – and unfortunately, it includes layoffs.

Chisam wrote on Linkedin that the company has changed its name to Hi-Rez Ventures and split (not for the first time) into three branches, all in the service of “restructuring to better organize and focus the business around its top priorities and establish a better corporate framework for future growth.”

Chisam himself will take over “software-as-a-service solutions for game developers” RallyHere, naming Erez Goren as CEO of the whole company; Titan Forge will continue to run SMITE, Divine Knockout, and “a new unannounced project set firmly in the SMITE universe.” And Evil Mojo will “focus primarily on the Paladins IP,” though it looks as it’ll keep running Realm Royale and Rogue Company too.

“Unfortunately, as part of this strategic realignment, there will be a reduction in force. This impacts many hardworking, loyal, and talented game developers. We are doing all we can to smooth the transition for those employees and their families, as well as to work with other game studios to find these great game developers new landing spots.”