Project Rene aka The Sims 5 shows off graphics, animations, and customization

We’ve had our eye on the next Sims game – The Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene by EA – ever since it was revealed as having some sort of multiplayer. “With Project Rene, players will have the choice to play solo or collaborate with others, and will have the ability to play their game across supported devices,” the company told gamers last October. But we also know it’s not an MMO, so while we can expect things like co-op decorating, it won’t be a “public, shared space where everything you do is always with other people.”

Well, the company’s given a bit more info about Rene in its latest Behind the Sims stream, helpfully compiled by the Sims Community website. During the stream, devs talk up the lighting, crossplatforminess, neighborhoods, Sims schedules, animations, customization, and scene navigation.

It’s obviously a very early look; the neighborhood shots are one step away from being graybox environments, and the Sims themselves are wearing flat jumpsuits. But some of the interior views show quite a big graphical upgrade over even The Sims 4 (they’re right that the lighting makes a huge difference). There’s nothing in here about multiplayer, but it’s still the first bone we’ve gotten in a while, and since the game is years from completion, we’re set to be waiting a while longer for more.