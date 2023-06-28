Gamigo’s RIFT kicks off Summerfest as players await outage compensation

So we really have no idea what Gamigo is up to with RIFT, but there’s a silver lining to whatever it is: The company has been turning on the game’s events. So it goes with Summerfest, which has apparently returned to Telara today.

“Take part in our various Summerfest activities, starting on June 28, 2023, at 0:01 AM server time, and earn as much event currency as you can!” Gamigo says after a cut-and-paste lore blip on the event. Expect the usual round of scavenger hunts, quests, piñatas, and the Mitch the Artifact Attractor Minion questline from past years. The company is running a tropical-themed sale as well.

Meanwhile, players are still waiting on the compensation for last week’s outages; Gamigo had previously said that whatever it is will be delivered “shortly after the maintenance is completed” – maintenance that was completed overnight.